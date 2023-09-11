Water main break creates sinkhole in San Francisco intersection

A water main break has caused a large sinkhole to open up in a San Francisco intersection, a city supervisor said Monday.

The sinkhole is located in the area of Fillmore and Green streets.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) said a 16-inch water main break occurred late Sunday night in the area of Union and Fillmore streets. The break also impacted a nearby 8-inch water main.

At least 115 homes in the area have been damaged or impacted by sand and dirt from the water main break, according to a representative from ServiceMaster Restoration Services.

Customers in the area are experiencing intermittent water and temporary service interruptions, the SFPUC said. No fire hydrants are affected.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

You can see how water from the main break, seemingly carved out the dirt surrounding a manhole, causing the pavement surrounding it to collapse. pic.twitter.com/6WYfbrCIcl — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) September 11, 2023

