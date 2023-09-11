San Francisco

Water main break creates sinkhole in San Francisco intersection

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A water main break has caused a large sinkhole to open up in a San Francisco intersection, a city supervisor said Monday.

The sinkhole is located in the area of Fillmore and Green streets.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) said a 16-inch water main break occurred late Sunday night in the area of Union and Fillmore streets. The break also impacted a nearby 8-inch water main.

At least 115 homes in the area have been damaged or impacted by sand and dirt from the water main break, according to a representative from ServiceMaster Restoration Services.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Customers in the area are experiencing intermittent water and temporary service interruptions, the SFPUC said. No fire hydrants are affected.

The public has been asked to avoid the area.

Local

Oakland

Oakland mayor announces $2.5M upgrade to city's 911 system

Google

Google's search engine dominance is at the center of the biggest US antitrust trial in decades

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us