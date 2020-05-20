San Francisco’s Oldest LGBTQ Bar Closing After 55 Years

San Francisco's oldest gay bar The Stud announced Wednesday it's closing its doors for good due to lack of revenue as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Despite a fundraiser and weekly online drag shows, the historic bar at 399 Ninth St. was unable to stay afloat and will close permanently after 55 years.

Honey Mahogany, one of the co-owners, said, "It was a very difficult decision to make."

She added, however, there's still a chance the bar can find a new home and reopen its doors in the future.

The Stud plans to hold a "drag funeral" on May 31 to honor the bar and it's legacy.

On Thursday at 2 p.m., Supervisor Matt Haney and state Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, will join Mahogany and the bar's other owners, Vivianne Forevermore! and Rachel Ryan to discuss the closure and provide more details about the upcoming funeral.