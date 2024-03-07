SF Mayor London Breed to deliver State of the City address

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is expected to deliver a crucial State of the City address on Thursday.

Breed is expected to talk about challenges and opportunities during her annual speech, which could be the most important of her tenure. San Francisco has been the poster child for public drug use, homeless encampments and pandemic woes.

But with the address taking place just days after voters approved ballot measures that she backed, Breed could take the opportunity to make a big pitch that her policies are working.

