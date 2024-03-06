Is San Francisco getting more conservative? Primary election results spark debate

As the vote count continues in San Francisco, the results are sparking a new debate about the city's identity.

Some say the local propositions that appear poised to pass are a sign that the city is getting more conservative. Others say it's just a sign voters want a city that's safer and gets things done.

Just after the polls closed Tuesday night, Mayor London Breed waded into a packed victory party put together by a coalition of groups that backed her ballot measures and a slate of candidates on the local Democratic party committee.

She was clearly happy about the direction of the early election results.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"I'm going to officially call the results of [propositions] E and F as in our favor," she said.

On Wednesday, she said the message from the voters was both clear and simple.

"We want results," she said. "We don't want to hear excuses. We don't want to wait another year until another election to see progress. We want it now. And that's what those ballot measures signify."

Breed co-sponsored Prop A for affordable housing and championed three other ballot measures focused on three of the city's biggest issues: housing, crime and homelessness.

Prop C, which would incentivize businesses to convert downtown commercial space to residential, Prop E, which aims to reform police oversight and expands police access to surveillance cameras and drones, and Prop F, which requires people getting welfare cash payments to be screened for drug use and to enroll in treatment, appear poised to pass.

If Tuesday was good for Breed, it was great for groups like Grow SF and Together SF.

"100% beyond my expectations," Together SF founder Kanishka Cheng said.

They opposed one ballot issue, which is failing, and backed every measure that's currently on track to pass.

They also hoped to place at least 10 people on the city's central Democratic committee and instead will likely win about 20 seats and control of the committee.

Local elections in San Francisco are not party affiliated, but it's well known that San Francisco is a Democratic Party stronghold.

With moderates in the party doing well Tuesday night, it's the progressive wing that took a wallop.

"The tech billionaires and millionaires that are the funders behind Prop E and Prop F were able to mislead voters," Angela Chan said.

Chan is with a coalition of groups that opposed props E and F.

She said they're disappointed by the election results but hope it is just a temporary swing and more progressive policies will return in future election cycles.