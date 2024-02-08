San Francisco

SF city leaders, community coalition discuss fighting AAPI hate

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A coalition of local San Francisco leaders gathered Thursday morning to continue pushing for public safety resources ahead of the meeting of city's Public Safety and Neighborhood Services Committee.

AAPI community members joined several supervisors and members of the coalition to urge continued outreach, services and victims support, especially for elderly Asian community members who they say are vulnerable to hate crimes.

Kris Sanchez has the full report in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
