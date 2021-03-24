SF Mayor Announces Efforts to Combat Anti-AAPI Violence

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesday new efforts that will be set in place to combat and prevent more violent attacks against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

The efforts to advance public safety in the city will include community safety teams programs in key neighborhoods as well as the extension of a program to accompany seniors to medical and personal appointments.

“San Francisco, like many areas around California and the country, has seen unacceptable violence targeting out Asian and Pacific Islander residents,” Mayor Breed said in a statement. “In an effort to create a meaningful and sustainable response to protect our residents we’re providing a proactive, culturally competent, community-based response."

The community safety programs will provide outreach, support and engagement in neighborhoods such as Leland Avenue in Visitacion Valley, Grant and Stockton Streets in Chinatown, Clement Street in the Richmond neighborhood, San Bruno Avenue in the Portola neighborhood as well as Larkin, Eddy, Turk, Ellis and Golden Gate Streets in the Tenderloin.

This program will work with culturally-competent teams and will serve as an expansion of the Street Violence Intervention Program and local community organizations.

Teams are expected to be ready to start their work no later than the beginning of summer with the possibility of expanding to other neighborhoods such as those in the Sunset, Outer Mission and Ocean View-Merced Heights-Ingleside.

In addition, Mayor Breed is continuing a senior escort program to accompany seniors to medical and personal appointments like going to the grocery store or bank.

Seniors interested in this program should call the Department of Disability and Aging Services (DAS) Resource Hub at (415) 355-6700.