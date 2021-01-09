SF Demonstrators Rally for Impeachment of Trump

Demonstrators in San Francisco rallied against President Trump just days after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol after a rally held by the president.

Demonstrators, led by the group Refuse Fascism, gathered outside of City Hall, calling for Trump to be removed from office immediately.

“It’s extremely serious,” one person said.

Demonstrators said they are outraged by the riot in the nation’s Capitol, and concerned about what the coming days before the inauguration might hold.

“Every day Trump remains in power, he’s a catastrophic danger,” another person said.

They support impeachment efforts ahead of the transfer of power, and they want people to speak up.

“If our democracy is going to stay intact, he’s got to go now,” a demonstrator said. “He’s got to go.”

Some said they noticed a clear difference in the response to demonstrators in Washington and demonstrators in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There is not equality here, there is no equality,” said a protester.

They said they’re keeping a close eye on developments in the nation’s Capitol, where a growing number of lawmakers say it’s time for the president to be impeached again.

Jackie Cota is president of the Tri Valley Republicans and she sees it differently.

“We are 100% still behind our president,” she said.