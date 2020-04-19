SF Officials Urge People to Stay Away on 4/20

Officials in San Francisco have a message for people headed there to celebrate 4/20 at Golden Gate Park: stay home.

The unofficial cannabis celebration at Hippie Hill is canceled. Fencing is up and Monday the meadow will be closed.

The coronavirus pandemic and shelter at home order means no gatherings at the park where typically thousands of people come to celebrate the cannabis culture.

“The meadow is already fenced off and Monday starting very early there are going to be road closures of all the entrances on the east end of the park,” said Tamara Barak Aparton, a San Francisco Parks official. “It will be closed and there will be no parking anywhere.

The mayor urged people not to go to the city and the police chief spoke on Friday reminding people to stay home.

“If you don’t follow that advice, we will be there and again, we will cite and we will arrest if we have to,” said Police Chief William Scott. “We will be there to make sure we keep this city safe.”

Although the in-person celebration is canceled, there will be virtual celebrations happening online.

“Celebrate at home,” said Aparton. “Use a delivery service if you can, if you’re buying product for 4/20. Just stay at home.”

Park ranger and police will be out all day enforcing the stay at home order.