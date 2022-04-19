San Francisco

SF Supervisor Matt Haney Apparent Winner in Special Election Assembly Race

By Bay City News

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney declared himself the winner on Twitter on Tuesday evening in a bid for State Assembly. 

Haney had secured at least 64% of the votes in the race for Assembly District 17 as of 8:45 p.m., with challenger David Campos garnering 36%. Not all of the votes are counted, but Haney's commanding lead makes him the projected winner. 

"First results are out: We're up by over 27 points. We won," tweeted Haney. 

The special election was to replace David Chiu, who resigned after being named city attorney by Mayor London Breed. Breed will now select Haney's replacement on the board of supervisors.

