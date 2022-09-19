SF Teachers to Receive 6% Pay Raise as Part of Deal With School Board

Teachers in San Francisco are expected to receive a boost in pay this fall, after reaching a tentative agreement with school district leaders.

Members of the United Educators of San Francisco will get a 6% raise for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a statement from the San Francisco Unified School District. The move would be retroactive to July 1, once the agreement is finalized.

The tentative agreement also includes additional prep time for teachers and assigned substitute teachers at certain schools.

"This agreement is an important investment in our educators, and an important step for SFUSD to attract and retain talented professionals," school district superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne said in a statement.

Teachers for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will have 195 minutes of preparation time under the new agreement, and middle and high school teachers will have the equivalent of one teaching period.

"This agreement is one step in a series to ensure educators are able to stay in SFUSD. We are glad we could come to agreement in the fall on this year's much-needed raise, as it will immediately impact UESF members and their families," union president Cassondra Curiel said in the statement.

The deal also establishes a pilot "Dedicated Core Substitute Program," which would start in the spring semester and would see dedicated substitute teachers available at certain campuses.

The agreement is expected to be finalized at the next Board of Education meeting in October.