SF Teachers Union Reaches Tentative Agreement to Safely Return to School

The Union representing teachers and other essential workers at San Francisco Unified School District announced Sunday a tentative agreement has been reached for teachers to return to their classrooms safely.

During a virtual press conference Friday, the unions representing San Francisco teachers, and other staff, told reporters that employees would return to school in the red tier as long as all on-campus staff has been vaccinated.

After bargaining for approximately two months, the union reached baseline safety standards.

According to a statement released Sunday morning, the agreement "allows for a return to in-person instruction in the red tier if vaccines are made available to staff who are currently on site and staff who are expected to report in-person, or return to in-person instruction in the orange tier without the availability of vaccines."

In addition, the Union secured other key safety protections that had been demanded since December 2020. The guidelines include the following:

District support for vaccine prioritization, availability, and education for members

District-provided masks and PPE for students and staff

Socially distanced classrooms and workspaces

Regular and reliable testing for students and staff

Health screenings

Ventilation upgrades and monitoring

Safe and effective enhanced COVID cleaning protocol

Robust contact tracing and plan with County Department of Public Health

“This agreement sets the stage to safely reopen schools in San Francisco. Now we need City and State officials to step up and make vaccines available to school staff now, while UESF continues to focus on finalizing agreements around classroom instruction, schedules, and continuing to improve remote learning for the students and families who choose not to return even with these standards in place,” said Susan Solomon, President of United Educators of San Francisco.