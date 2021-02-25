SF's Moscone Center Vaccination Hub Set to Reopen as Supply Rises

A mass vaccination hub at Moscone Center in San Francisco was set to reopen Thursday morning as COVID-19 vaccine supplies rise, and FDA approval of Johnson & Johnson's new single-dose vaccine, expected Friday, should bolster supplies at all Bay Area vaccination sites even further.

The Moscone Center site, at 747 Howard St. in San Francisco, was expected to reopen its doors at 8 a.m. Thursday. The site was shut down more than a week ago for lack of vaccine supply.

"We got hit this week really with a very low allocation, meaning that we can’t continue our operations,” San Francisco Department of Emergency Management Executive Director Mary Ellen Carroll said on Feb. 15..

Mayor London Breed also said of the closure she’s “frustrated because we’ve shown that San Francisco can administer shots as soon as they come in.”

“City College has been running well for weeks. The reports at Moscone Center are overwhelmingly positive. The only thing holding us back is a lack of supply, and I’m hoping that will change soon,” she said.

On Wednesday, San Francisco moved into Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout, making workers in education, child care, emergency services and food and agriculture eligible to receive shots.