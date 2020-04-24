coronavirus

Solano County Extends Shelter-at-Home Order, SF Expected to Do the Same

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some Bay Area health officials say we need to spend even more time at home to save lives. Solano County is the first to extend its shelter-at-home order and San Francisco is likely to do the same. 

The original order in Solano County expired at the end of the month so Front Room at the Wharf was ready to reopen and sit diners far apart. But on Friday, officials extended the order until May 17.

The restaurant owner said the takeout service is not covering costs but she is determined to stay open.

Local

Investigative Unit 34 mins ago

Animal Advocates Warn Against Online Buying as Pet Adoptions Spike

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Bay Area Business Owners Await Shelter-in-Place Order Lift

“These people you have to show backbone and courage you don't close because you can't make it,” said owner Chanthol Tran.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she will likely extend the health order as well, possibly for the entire month of May.

Small business owners NBC Bay Area talked to say they aren’t sure if they can keep the doors open without financial help.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan FranciscoSolano Countyshelter at home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us