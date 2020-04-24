Solano County Extends Shelter-at-Home Order, SF Expected to Do the Same

Some Bay Area health officials say we need to spend even more time at home to save lives. Solano County is the first to extend its shelter-at-home order and San Francisco is likely to do the same.

The original order in Solano County expired at the end of the month so Front Room at the Wharf was ready to reopen and sit diners far apart. But on Friday, officials extended the order until May 17.

The restaurant owner said the takeout service is not covering costs but she is determined to stay open.

“These people you have to show backbone and courage you don't close because you can't make it,” said owner Chanthol Tran.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she will likely extend the health order as well, possibly for the entire month of May.

Small business owners NBC Bay Area talked to say they aren’t sure if they can keep the doors open without financial help.