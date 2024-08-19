San Francisco

Students return to SF schools as campus closures loom

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tens of thousands of students were set to return to school in San Francisco on Monday with the unsettling cloud of campus closures hanging overhead.

The San Francisco Unified School District is expected to make announcements on closures and consolidations next month. For some families, the uncertainty makes it tough to start the school year with a positive outlook.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The district has more than 100 schools and is facing declining enrollment as well as a large budget deficit.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us