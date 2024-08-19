Students return to SF schools as campus closures loom

Tens of thousands of students were set to return to school in San Francisco on Monday with the unsettling cloud of campus closures hanging overhead.

The San Francisco Unified School District is expected to make announcements on closures and consolidations next month. For some families, the uncertainty makes it tough to start the school year with a positive outlook.

The district has more than 100 schools and is facing declining enrollment as well as a large budget deficit.

