Surveillance Video Shows Moments After Tech Exec Bob Lee Was Stabbed in San Francisco

New surveillance footage shows the moments after tech executive Bob Lee was stabbed in San Francisco early Tuesday morning.

Lee, the 43-year-old founder of Cash App, later died. As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.

In the surveillance video obtained by DailyMail.com, Lee is seen collapsing after being stabbed. He's able to get up and try to flag down a car for help, but the driver did not stop and Lee's attempts to ring a doorbell and call for help didn't work either.

A person who works near the crime scene said police recovered a knife nearby.

While police aren't revealing much information publicly, at a community meeting Thursday night, Chief Bill Scott said investigators do have leads.

"The bottom line is we do have some good things to follow up on this case and they are working tirelessly," he said.