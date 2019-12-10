San Francisco

Suspect Taken Into Custody After Standoff in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Authorities in San Francisco took a suspect into custody following a standoff in the Inner Sunset early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police around 2:40 a.m. responded to the 400 block of Judah Street over reports of a person with a gun, police said. Officers found the suspect, but he refused to come out of the residence he was in.

Authorities set up a perimeter and continued to talk with the suspect before taking him into custody around 4:25 a.m., police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

