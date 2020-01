In celebration of the 49ers’ advance to the NFC Championship, the San Francisco SPCA is offering free adoption for all adult animals on Sunday.

According to the SPCA, the promotion will continue as long as the 49ers are winning — if the team makes it to the Super Bowl, adoption fees will be waived through Feb. 2.

Adult animals are five months and older.

Animals available for adoption can be viewed at www.sfspca.org/adopt.