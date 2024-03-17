Third person in SF bus stop crash dies at hospital, police say

A third person in Saturday's bus stop crash in San Francisco has died, police said Sunday.

The victim, an adult woman, died from her injuries at the hospital, said San Francisco police spokesperson Eve Laokwansathitaya. With the victim's death, the collision has now resulted in a total of three deaths and two injuries.

Laokwansathitaya added that one of those two is an infant, who is still suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The collision itself happened Saturday afternoon at the West Portal Muni station. Four people were in the bus stop at Ulloa Street and Lenox Way, outside the West Portal Branch Library, when an eastbound car struck the shelter about 12:13 p.m., said Lt. Mariano Elias, a fire department spokesman.

Two people in the shelter were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two in the shelter and the vehicle's driver were taken to a hospital, he said.

Walk San Francisco, a pedestrian advocacy nonprofit, identified the dead as a man and a toddler, and said the other two in the shelter were a woman and a baby, both critically injured.

"This is one of the worst pedestrian tragedies to ever occur on San Francisco streets," Jodie Medeiros, executive director of the organization, said in a statement.

The San Francisco Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 415-575-4444.

Bay City News contributed to this report.