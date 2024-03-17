San Francisco

Third person in SF bus stop crash dies at hospital, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff and Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A third person in Saturday's bus stop crash in San Francisco has died, police said Sunday.

The victim, an adult woman, died from her injuries at the hospital, said San Francisco police spokesperson Eve Laokwansathitaya. With the victim's death, the collision has now resulted in a total of three deaths and two injuries.

Laokwansathitaya added that one of those two is an infant, who is still suffering from life-threatening injuries.

San Francisco 6 hours ago

San Francisco crews contain 1-alarm fire in home

San Francisco Mar 16

2 killed, 3 injured after car crashes into San Francisco bus stop

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The collision itself happened Saturday afternoon at the West Portal Muni station. Four people were in the bus stop at Ulloa Street and Lenox Way, outside the West Portal Branch Library, when an eastbound car struck the shelter about 12:13 p.m., said Lt. Mariano Elias, a fire department spokesman.

Two people in the shelter were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two in the shelter and the vehicle's driver were taken to a hospital, he said.

Walk San Francisco, a pedestrian advocacy nonprofit, identified the dead as a man and a toddler, and said the other two in the shelter were a woman and a baby, both critically injured.

"This is one of the worst pedestrian tragedies to ever occur on San Francisco streets," Jodie Medeiros, executive director of the organization, said in a statement.

The San Francisco Police Department's Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 415-575-4444.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us