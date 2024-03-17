San Francisco crews contain 1-alarm fire in home

Crews contained a 1-alarm fire in the 600 block of Morse Street in San Francisco Sunday morning, according to firefighters.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at around 7:56 a.m. It added that an engine arrived shortly after, and saw flames and heavy, black smoke visible in a second-story window.

Crews then searched the home and extinguished the fire before it spread to other buildings, ultimately containing it at 8:26 a.m.

The department reported that no one was injured, although two people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.