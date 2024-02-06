UCSF optometrists strike against unfair labor practices, union says

UCSF optometrists and supporters were on the picket lines Tuesday, striking against the University of California for what they say are unfair labor practices.

The union representing the optometrists is calling out the UC system for its conduct during contract negotiations, with similar pickets taking place at UC Davis and UCLA.

The strike is expected to continue Wednesday, after which the optometrists plan to return to work.

