United plane loses tire after takeoff from San Francisco International Airport

A United Airlines flight lost a tire after takeoff from San Francisco International Airport on Thursday, the airline said.

United Flight 35 later landed safely in Los Angeles, the airline said.

The plane, a Boeing 777-200, has six tires on each of its two main landing gear struts, according to the airline. It is designed to land with missing or damage tires.

The plane was carrying a total of 249 people – 235 customers, 10 flight attendants and 4 pilots, according to the airline.

This is a developing story. Details may changes as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.