Walgreens to close 12 stores across San Francisco

Walgreens is closing 12 stores across San Francisco by the end of February, according to a company spokesperson.

The following locations are set to close between Feb. 24 and 27.

Bayview, 5300 Third St.

Downtown/Civic Center, 135 Powell St.

Ingleside, 1630 Ocean Ave.

Inner Richmond, 5280 Geary Blvd.

Marina, 3201 Divisadero St.

Mission, 1189 Potrero Ave.

Nob Hill, 1524 Polk St.

Outer Sunset, 1750 Noriega St.

Parkside, 1201 Taraval St.

SoMa, 825 Market St.

Western Addition, 1363 Divisadero St. and 1301 Franklin St.

"Our retail pharmacy business is central to our go-forward business strategy," a Walgreens spokesperson said in a statement. "However, increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs. It is never an easy decision to close a store. We know that our stores are important to the communities that we serve, and therefore do everything possible to improve the store performance. When closures are necessary, like those here in San Francisco, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions."

The company has said it is closing more than 1,200 stores nationwide over the next three years in an effort to improve earnings and control operating costs.

"The closures have been happening for a while because of various reasons, mainly profitable reasons," California State University, East Bay Associate Professor Balaraman Rajan said.

Rajan said other challenges can include theft, rising rent and customers opting for online options to fill prescriptions.

"When it comes to pharmacies, they are not determining the price," he said. "When it comes to prescription drugs, usually there are several parties involved."