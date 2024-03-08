San Francisco

Water shoots into the air in San Francisco neighborhood

By NBC Bay Area staff

Water shoots in the air in San Francisco.
NBC Bay Area

Water was seen shooting into the air along the 1700 block of Wawona Street in San Francisco late Friday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department said firefighters were on scene and investigating a possible water main break.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

