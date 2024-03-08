Water shoots into the air in San Francisco neighborhood

Water was seen shooting into the air along the 1700 block of Wawona Street in San Francisco late Friday morning.

The San Francisco Fire Department said firefighters were on scene and investigating a possible water main break.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.