63-year-old woman dies after being pushed to the ground in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

A 63-year-old woman died Wednesday after being pushed to the ground while walking on a sidewalk in San Francisco, police said.

The reported assault happened at about 6:40 p.m. Monday in the area of 3rd Street and Egbert Avenue, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and died two days later, according to police.

Police said witnesses told them the victim was walking down a sidewalk when an unknown female suspect came up from behind and pushed her. The victim fell to the ground and hit her head.

As of Thursday morning, no arrests had been made in the case.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

