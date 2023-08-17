San Jose

San Jose ranked 2nd best US city for families, report says

The South Bay city was the only from California to make the cut

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Making it in the Bay Area can be difficult, especially with the high cost of living and housing. 

But that cost might be worth it for families in San Jose, according to a new article from the U.S. News and World report, which ranks the city as the second-best place in America for them. 

Making It in the Bay Jun 6

New cost of living numbers show how much families need to make it in the Bay Area

San Jose Aug 15

San Jose leaders consider launching city's own electric utility

The article points to education as the biggest draw for San Jose, with local high school students taking first place in college readiness compared to other major metro areas. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The main drawbacks, already familiar to Bay Area residents, are the higher than median home prices and an expensive cost of living. Still, as the article points out, the average annual salary is $99,430, which is well above the national average of $58,260. 

The article drew its data from a larger U.S. News and World report, which analyzed the best places to live across America overall. It studied and compared the top 150 most populous metro areas. 

Of the 25 cities included on the best-for-families list, San Jose was the only from California. It was outranked by Huntsville, Alabama, which took the top spot based on its affordability.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us