San Jose brewery releases ale to support Anchor Brewing Employees

The Fox Tale Fermentation Project's "Solidarity Ale" is the second of its kind to be made by Bay Area breweries

By NBC Bay Area staff

Another push to give a historic San Francisco brewery a second life.

Over the Labor Day weekend, San Jose’s Fox Tale Fermentation Project released a solidarity ale.

100% of the proceeds from the beer will go to former Anchor Brewing employees, who are working to buy the brewery and re-open it. The brewery’s parent company, Sapporo USA, shut it down at the end of July. 

Fox Tale is the second local brewery to make a solidarity beer. In August, San Francisco’s recently-opened Enterprise Brewing also released a solidarity ale in support of Anchor Union members.

Fox Tale’s owners said they admire the community Anchor workers have built and hope they can continue to do what they love: make beer.

“We're trying to support the workers taking back the power over something they are responsible for building,” said Felipe Bravo, co-owner of Fox Tale Fermentation. "You don't see that every day and that is a mission and movement we're completely standing by.”

Anchor Brewing workers told NBC Bay Area that the support from other breweries and the public has been amazing.

