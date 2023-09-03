San Jose brewery releases ale to support Anchor Brewing Employees

Another push to give a historic San Francisco brewery a second life.

Over the Labor Day weekend, San Jose’s Fox Tale Fermentation Project released a solidarity ale.

100% of the proceeds from the beer will go to former Anchor Brewing employees, who are working to buy the brewery and re-open it. The brewery’s parent company, Sapporo USA, shut it down at the end of July.

Fox Tale is the second local brewery to make a solidarity beer. In August, San Francisco’s recently-opened Enterprise Brewing also released a solidarity ale in support of Anchor Union members.

Fox Tale’s owners said they admire the community Anchor workers have built and hope they can continue to do what they love: make beer.

“We're trying to support the workers taking back the power over something they are responsible for building,” said Felipe Bravo, co-owner of Fox Tale Fermentation. "You don't see that every day and that is a mission and movement we're completely standing by.”

Anchor Brewing workers told NBC Bay Area that the support from other breweries and the public has been amazing.