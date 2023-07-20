San Jose community officer steps in to help little league

A South Bay little league says they have been dealing with homeless and drug use on their fields. They say they are finally getting the help after an officer stepped in and made sure they have a safe place to play ball.

Rob Spring, a community policing officer for San Jose’s Lincoln District, which is where the Tully Community Ball Fields are located. It’s home to the Spartan Little League and home to hundreds of homeless.

“There’s a lot of drug use over there,” said Spartan Little League President Delores Smith.

It was at a call for service related to drug use about two months ago that Spring says he learned about the issues the players face on a daily basis.

So, he decided to step in and collaborate with the league.

“We were able to obtain a schedule for the little league games and just kind of establish. Like OK, we work these days, these are the days they are having games. So what we would call just doing a patrol check,” he said.

Part of the community policing effort is also connecting with organizations providing services for the unhoused and building relationships.

“Just being a part of our community and letting kids and parents know its OK to talk to the police” Smith said.

Two weeks later, the community policing team organized a fundraiser and with the help of the San Jose Giants. The entire league and their families got tickets to Thursday night’s game.

It was a one-of-a-kind opportunity for many in the league.

"We have the less amount of kids, its harder for us to make ends meet,” said Miguel Mejia.

Players met San Jose police chief Anthony Mata and even got to throw out the first pitch.

Spring said it is just the beginning.

“This whole idea started to just 'how can we do a little more?' and really show them we're in their corner. We want them to be successful,” he said.