San Jose police arrest driver in fatal car crash

San Jose police have arrested the person who is believed to have caused a fatal accident while driving under the influence Thursday morning.

Police say the driver ran through a red light at the intersection of Capitol Expressway and Snell Avenue just after 1 a.m., hitting a car carrying two men and ejecting them from their vehicle.

One of the men died in the hospital and the other is stabilized but severely injured.

The driver is facing DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

SJPD Information Officer Steve Aponte said pedestrians and drivers alike need to work together to reduce these types of accidents.

"Beyond the numbers of people who have died, each number was a person,” he said. “Each person was important to a family member, was a neighbor, a resident of San Jose and their loss marks a tragedy for somebody.”

This marks San Jose’s 28th traffic death this year.

The crash happened one day after a baby was hit by a car and killed while with their mother in East San Jose.

In that incident, the driver had the right of way and didn’t see the mother and her children, who were crossing the street outside of a crosswalk.