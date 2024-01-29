Police identify women caught on video stealing safe from elderly couple in SJ home-invasion robbery

A woman suspected of robbing a safe from an elderly couple during a home-invasion in San Jose has been arrested and officers continue to search for three other women involved, police said Monday.

Police said Selena Milaichce, 35, was arrested Dec. 29 in Southern California by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for an unrelated incident. Milaichce, an Anaheim resident, is pending extradition to San Jose for the home invasion.

Police have also identified Xicmena Mihalaiche, 34, and Stefan Dila, 37, as suspects. Mihalaiche is an Anaheim resident and Dila is a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina. Investigators are also working to identify a fourth woman involved in the home invasion robbery reported reported Oct. 27 on the 1900 block of Story Road.

The unidentified woman is described to be 30 to 45 years old, standing 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a light complexion.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A brazen home-invasion robbery was caught on camera and has left a San Jose neighborhood on edge.

The elderly victims in the home invasion said a group sweet talked their way into their home then pushed their way back out with a family safe containing thousands of dollars.

Surveillance video shows three women talking to the elderly couple. The couple's grandson previously told NBC Bay Area the women asked if they could cut some flowers from the couple's garden.

While two suspects distracted the grandfather, the third woman appears to go inside. Minutes later and after a short struggle, the woman who went inside the home pushes past the couple and leaves carrying the family's safe.

Anyone with information on the outstanding suspects or any information about the case is urged to contact Detective Marte of the San Jose Police Robbery Unit via email at 4621@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.

San Jose police have said they are working to link the home invasion robbery with at least two other crimes reported last year where suspects used a similar distraction tactic.

In August, surveillance video of a burglary at a San Jose tailor shop shows women in long dresses using a distraction tactic while others steal a family vault with items worth up to $150,000, police said.

In September, a family was burglarized of over $100,000 worth of jewelry by a group of women who also used a distraction strategy.

Police are investigating another case appearing to be tied to suspects wanted for robbing an elderly couple of their safe in San Jose. Damian Trujillo reports.

Police are now asking people to dial 911 the minute they suspect suspicious activity that sounds similar to the crimes. Police also tell residents to exercise good judgement when someone comes to your home and to never let anyone inside unless they can prove they are with an agency you were expecting, like plumbers, electricians, and nurses.