Suspects used distraction strategy to steal $100,000 worth of jewelry from San Jose family

Police are investigating another case appearing to be tied to suspects wanted for robbing an elderly couple of their safe in San Jose.

The latest case occurred in September, but the victims reached out to NBC Bay Area this week after seeing our report about three women caught on video committing a home-invasion robbery.

In the September case, the suspects allegedly made off with over $100,000 worth of jewelry. The incident happened in the Evergreen Foothills in San Jose.

Video shows four people knock on the door of the Pokalori family home, with one carrying a toddler. The people said they wanted to buy a dress from Renuka Rajagopal, who is a popular fashion designer from India.

Rajagopal let them in, which she admits was a big mistake since she only takes online appointments.

The family said the women distracted Rajagopal, while two other women carrying sling bags are seen getting out of an SUV and going into the home.

"It was kind of dumb on our part," Rajagopal Pokalori said.

Minutes later, video shows the women leaving the home in a rush without buying a thing.

It was not until days later the family realized what had happened -- their jewelry worth upwards of $100,00 was missing.

"We never had this kind of experience," Pokalori said. "Someone cheating us to this level. We feel like after all the education and experience, is it that simple for someone to cheat us this way?"

The family saw NBC Bay Area's report on Tuesday of the elderly couple who were robbed by three women after being distracted. Police said the women stole a family safe. Pokalori said the suspects in the case look familiar and is "almost certain" they were the same women who stole their jewelry.

The San Jose Police Department robbery unit and financial crimes unit are investigating the robberies and perhaps a third case that has the same characteristics.

"It feels creepy and scary," Rajagopal said. "You think about these people. They walked into your bedroom. Pretty much sleepless nights. You wake up suddenly looking around at the slightest noises."

The family said they had gotten the jewelry out of the safe deposit box because September is a big festive month for Hindus, with lots of parties and receptions.

Now, with no insurance, the family heirlooms are gone as police hope to prevent robbers from striking again using the same strategy.

Police are now asking people to dial 911 the minute they suspect suspicious activity that sounds similar to the two robberies. Police also tell residents to exercise good judgement when someone comes to your home and to never let anyone inside unless they can prove they are with an agency you were expecting, like plumbers, electricians, and nurses.