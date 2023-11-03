Women use distraction tactic to steal vault with $150K worth of items from SJ tailor shop

A burglary at a tailor shop could be linked to two other crimes in San Jose involving women who allegedly used distraction as a strategy to steal valuables worth thousands of dollars.

San Jose police on Friday were working to link the cases, which include an elderly couple robbed of their safe during a home invasion and a family burglarized of over $100,000 worth of jewelry.

The latest possible related case involves a tailor shop in San Jose, where women in long dresses used a distraction tactic while others steal a family vault with items worth up to $150,000, police said. Surveillance videos in the other two cases also show women in long dresses using the same strategy.

The San Jose Police Department robbery unit and financial crimes unit are investigating the crimes.

Police are now asking people to dial 911 the minute they suspect suspicious activity that sounds similar to the crimes. Police also tell residents to exercise good judgement when someone comes to your home and to never let anyone inside unless they can prove they are with an agency you were expecting, like plumbers, electricians, and nurses.