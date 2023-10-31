Women steal safe from elderly couple in San Jose home-invasion robbery caught on video

A brazen home-invasion robbery was caught on camera and has left a San Jose neighborhood on edge.

The elderly victims said a group sweet talked their way into their home then pushed their way back out with a family safe containing thousands of dollars. Neighbors said the robbery is very troubling and fear the three women who committed the crime in broad daylight may have been casing the neighborhood.

"It's very outrageous that they would do it in broad daylight," said Josh Benjach, the victim's grandson. "And to do it with a smile on their face. They're taking away from those who can't defend themselves."

Surveillance video recorded Saturday shows three women talking to an elderly couple on Story Road in San Jose. The couple's grandson told NBC Bay Area the women asked if they could cut some flowers from the couple's garden.

While two suspects distracted the grandfather, the third woman appears to go inside. Minutes later and after a short struggle, the woman who went inside the home pushes past the couple and leaves carrying the family's safe.

San Jose police are not saying much other than the investigation into the robbery is active and ongoing.

Benjach said there was more than $10,000 inside the safe.

"They're just shocked that it happened," Benjach said of his grandparents. "They've been living here for more than 25 years. When they first came here they said it is much different than it is now."

Neighbors are stunned.

"We need more security," neighbor Maria Mirelles said.

Another neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous believes the suspects also knocked on her door and attempted to purchase her plants.

No one was injured in the robbery, but the couple is very shook up. The couple's grandson does not know how or if the suspects knew there was a safe in the house.