Probe examining illegal guns from 3D printers possibly linked to South Bay crimes

By Marianne Favro

Some increasingly popular technology is at the heart of the latest gun arrest in San Jose.

Police said they are now 25-year-old Benito Hernandez on suspicion of creating illegal guns via a 3D printer. Officers are still investigating if the suspect sold any of the weapons he allegedly made or if they were tied to any crimes in the community.

Acting on a tip, police said they searched Hernandez's William Street home and found illegal guns, a silencer, and 3D printers used to manufacture illegal firearms.

Court records said Hernandez is prohibited from possessing any firearms because of his prior mental health history. Investigators also claim he was converting semi-auto weapons into fully automatic machine guns inside his home.

Hernandez lived in the home with his two sons and his girlfriend, according to court records.

People who knew the couple said the boys are both under 7.

Police on Tuesday were still trying to determine how many total weapons and gun parts were made using the 3D printers.

