San Jose Little Leaguers Moving to New Fields Due to Lead Contamination

Little leaguers in East San Jose will be moved to a new home after a study found lead contamination in the area where they have been playing.

Eastridge Little League will move from its fields next to Reid-Hillview County Airport to Arcadia Ballpark.

"What we learned is that very, very small amounts of lead can cause permanent brain damage for children, and because of that, the county recognized that we had to take very swift action," Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez said.

NBC Bay Area's Stephanie Magallon has more in the video report above.