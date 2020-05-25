San Jose Man Arrested in Stabbing Death of Woman: Police

A San Jose man was arrested Sunday in the stabbing death of a woman at a home in the city's east foothills, according to the police department.

Gregory Hoppe, 56, was taken into custody and later booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder. The motive is still under investigation, police said.

At about 2:35 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of El Grande Drive in East San Jose on a welfare check, police said. When they arrived, the officers found a woman inside the home suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity was not released and was pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Sgt Paul Hamblin or Detective Ken Rak of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).