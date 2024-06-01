San Jose

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan delivers State of the City address

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan delivered his State of the City Address at Happy Hollow Park and Zoo on Saturday.

Mahan’s wife Silvia Scandar Mahan began the ceremony by talking about some of the achievements of the mayor's office just this week, including opening a new affordable housing project.

Some community heroes were also recognized.

Mahan then spoke about the city’s budget, saying it will prioritize the homelessness crisis.

To end the ceremony, Mahan demonstrated his commitment to a cleaner community By picking up trash around Happy Hollow Park.

This article tagged under:

San JoseMatt Mahan
