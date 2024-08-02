San Jose

Parents warn of dangerous flaw at San Jose park's new play structure

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Kids are enjoying a new play structure this summer at Emma Prusch Park in San Jose.

But parents are saying the new playground has one big and potentially dangerous flaw with the slides being made of metal. The material is prone to heating up quickly under the summer sun.

City officials said crews are now monitoring the conditions at the park and when temperatures rise, those crews will take action.

There are also warning signs next to every slide alerting parents to the potential danger.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo has more in the video report above.

