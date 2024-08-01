San Jose

SJPD looks to recruit more female officers

By Robert Handa

The San Jose Police Department is looking to increase the number of female officers the department has.  

Recruitments efforts will include a new paid television commercial, set launch statewide on Thursday, and specialized training sessions.  

“I think a lot of times when you don’t see yourself doing something it’s kind of hard to imagine it,” said Emerald Perkins an SJPD detective. “But when you take the time out to do these physical training sessions you see where you are physically. Then you’re, like, ‘okay this is where I need to be,” and you work on that.” 

All of this is part of a push by SJPD to have 30% of its force made up of females by 2030. Currently, 14% of the department is female.  

Paul Joseph, the acting SJPD Chief, said the department is looking at addressing challenges other said were obstacles for them.  

Additionally, the department is planning on hosting career days solely for female candidates.  

San Jose
