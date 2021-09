Police on Tuesday morning responded to a neighborhood in East San Jose where a suspected armed man was barricaded inside a home, according to the police department.

Units responded at 7:05 a.m. to the 1500 block of June Avenue in the city's Tropicana neighborhood, where a man reportedly pointed a gun at a neighbor, police said.

No further details were immediately available.