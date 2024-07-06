San Jose

San Jose police give public access to new crime statistics dashboard

By Bay City News

The San Jose Police Department made public a crime statistics dashboard based on the FBI's National Incident-Based Reporting System that captures details on each crime.

Viewers can filter by time period and crime type to perform trend analyses, the department said in a press release Friday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"This intelligence application turns data into coherent and insightful visuals via charts, graphs, and tables," the department said. "Members of the public can now access up-to-date NIBRS crime statistics, in addition to the currently available Police Response Time, FBI Uniform Crime Report Hate Crime, and the FBI Uniform Crime Report dashboards."

The dashboard is at sjpd.org.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San JoseCrime and Courts
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us