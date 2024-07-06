San Jose police give public access to new crime statistics dashboard

The San Jose Police Department made public a crime statistics dashboard based on the FBI's National Incident-Based Reporting System that captures details on each crime.

Viewers can filter by time period and crime type to perform trend analyses, the department said in a press release Friday.

"This intelligence application turns data into coherent and insightful visuals via charts, graphs, and tables," the department said. "Members of the public can now access up-to-date NIBRS crime statistics, in addition to the currently available Police Response Time, FBI Uniform Crime Report Hate Crime, and the FBI Uniform Crime Report dashboards."

The dashboard is at sjpd.org.