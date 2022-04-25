San Jose Police Request Help Tracking Down Sexual Assault Suspect

San Jose police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a suspect in an April 13 sexual assault near the city's Yerba Buena neighborhood.

At about 12:10 p.m. that day, officers responded to a report of sexual assault incident in the area of Summerside Drive, police said. A male approached a woman and initiated a conversation, but the woman told the suspect she was not interested.

The suspect then sexually assaulted her, but the woman was able to fight him off and scream for help, police said. The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Summerside Drive towards McLaughlin Avenue.

The suspect was described as a male between 16 and 22 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a black neck-gaiter style mask. He's about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair cut in a style similar to a buzz cut, police said.

SJPD released a sketch of the suspect.

The victim's age and identity were not released.

Anyone with information about the case or similar incidents involving the suspect should contact Detective Barajas of the Sexual Assaults Unit at 408-277-4102. Anonymous tips can be left by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.