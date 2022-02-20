San Jose

‘All Clear' Given After San Jose Police's Bomb Squad Called to SAP Center for Incident

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Jose police's bomb squad gave an "all-clear" after no suspicious contents were located in a locker at SAP Center, officials said Sunday night.

San Jose police told NBC Bay Area that at around 7:15 p.m., SAP Center staff alerted them that a privately contracted explosive detection K9 became focused on a locker located outside of the arena.

The incident caused some Sharks fans to stay in the area following the conclusion of Sunday's game.

Officials added that there was no threat to public safety.

No other details have been released at this time.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

San JoseSan Jose SharksSAP CenterSharks
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us