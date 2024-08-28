San José Public Library Foundation Signature Author Event

The San José Public Library Foundation will be teaming up with Bay Area Chef Martin Yan, host of the hit show Yan Can Cook and author of more than thirty cookbooks, in a first of its kind celebrity author event. The event will serve as a fundraiser for San José Public Library which provides advocacy, financial support, and leadership to San José public libraries and educational programs throughout the city and will take place during National Library Card Sign-up Month.

During the event, guests will enjoy a delicious five-course meal featuring Chef Martin Yan's award-winning menu, complete with premium reserve wine pairings generously provided by Bouchaine Vineyards, while Chef Yan performs an entertaining cooking demonstration and shares the inspiration behind his cookbooks. There will also be a live auction as well as a performance by Chinese Lion Dancers. Taking place during the Moon Festival and the Year of the Dragon, elements of the menu will pay tribute to each holiday’s cultural significance. Guests will receive autographed copies of Yan’s “Best of Yan Can Cook.”

Ticket and Table Sales are Available NOW:

$100 Single ticket: includes autographed Best of Yan Can Cook recipe book.

$150 Single ticket with VIP pack: includes autographed Best of Yan Can Cook recipe book plus chef grade knife, knife sharpening tool, deluxe chopsticks set from exclusive Yan kitchen collection.

$1,500 Reserved Preferred Seating Table (10 seats): includes autographed Best of Yan Can Cook recipe book.

$2,000 Reserved Preferred Seating Table (10 seats) with VIP Pack: includes autographed Best of Yan Can Cook recipe book plus chef grade knife, knife sharpening tool, deluxe chopsticks set from exclusive Yan kitchen collection.

When: Saturday, September 21st from 10AM to 4PM​

Where: San José City Hall Rotunda (200 East Santa Clara Street San Jose, CA 95112)

​For more information, please click here