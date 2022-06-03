San Jose School Worker Arrested in Sexual Assault of 13-Year-Old Student

A San Jose school employee was arrested this week on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student, according to the police department.

Aeneas Jailin Brown, 20, of San Jose was working as a librarian media aide at Sylvandale Middle School in San Jose when the teen girl reported to her parents May 26 that he sexually assaulted her while at school the week before, police said.

San Jose PD

Brown was arrested June 1 in San Jose and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on a charge of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor, police said.

Anyone with information on other similar incidents involving Brown should contact Detective Gutierrez of the San José Police Department's ICAC/CED Unit at 408-537-1379 or at 3623@sanjoseca.gov.

Tips may remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at 408-947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.