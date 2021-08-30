San Jose Sideshow Shut Down, With 170 People Cited, 6 Vehicles Towed: Police

Police shut down a massive illegal sideshow in South San Jose late Saturday, citing dozens of spectators and impounding six vehicles, according to the police department.

The sideshow was taking place at San Ignacio Avenue and Great Oaks Boulevard. Police said a coordinated response allowed them to detain spectators and prevent many of the vehicles from leaving the scene.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In all, 170 people were cited under the city's sideshow spectator ordinance, and six vehicles were impounded for 30 days, police said.

"This dangerous activity is not welcomed in San José; we will find you, cite you, and tow your car if possible," SJPD said in a tweet.