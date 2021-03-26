San Jose

San Jose Target Evacuated Over Gun Scare: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

A Target in San Jose was evacuated Friday afternoon following a report of a man walking inside the store with a gun, which turned out to be a fake, according to police.

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to the Target at 1811 Hillsdale Ave. after receiving the report. They went inside the store and found the man, who complied, police said. He was found to have a "replica/toy gun."

He was taken into custody and was being booked for an outstanding felony warrant, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

