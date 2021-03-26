San Jose Target Evacuated Over Gun Scare: Police

A Target in San Jose was evacuated Friday afternoon following a report of a man walking inside the store with a gun, which turned out to be a fake, according to police.

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to the Target at 1811 Hillsdale Ave. after receiving the report. They went inside the store and found the man, who complied, police said. He was found to have a "replica/toy gun."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

#BREAKING:

Customers at a San Jose Target say security ordered them to drop to the floor or evacuate. Reports of “man with a gun”. @SanJosePD says a suspects was arrested. He had a replica/toy gun. Suspect had a felony warrant. pic.twitter.com/YK4TAM2HsR — Damian Trujillo (@newsdamian) March 26, 2021

He was taken into custody and was being booked for an outstanding felony warrant, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.