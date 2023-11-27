San Jose parents charged in toddler's fentanyl-related death appear in court

A San Jose couple charged with murder in the fentanyl death of their own toddler appeared in court Monday for the first time.

The case centers around an 18-month-old girl who prosecutors said died from fentanyl exposure. Kelly Richardson and Derek Rayo, who are being held in jail without bail, did not enter a plea during the court appearance.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is prosecuting six other fatal cases involving fentanyl. The Richardson and Rayo case is the first in the county where parents are charged with murder in a fentanyl-related death.

Prosecutors said that is because the couple showed a blatant disregard for human life. According to prosecutors, when first responders were called to a bedroom at a San Jose home in August, they found the toddler had already been dead for several hours.

Fentanyl residue was also found n the nightstand, a desk, and on a rug where the child was found, prosecutors said.

Court records also show police found photos and videos of the couple smoking narcotics while holding their daughter. The court records also describe text messages discussing drugs where the child could reach them.

Richardson's attorney declined to comment on Monday.

Prosecutors said they hope to try the couple together.