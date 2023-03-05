Police Investigate Shooting at Top Golf Parking Lot in San Jose

San Jose police are trying to figure out what led to a shooting at a Top Golf parking lot Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. at the business’ parking lot, located near First Street and Anderson Alley.

Police said a woman was shot and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Hayward resident Preston Hart was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I thought it was a firecracker at first," he said. "And I looked behind me, she was grabbing her leg and limping a lot. And I saw a lot of people running inside. So, I ran inside with them too.”

The shooter took off and police haven't been able to track that person down.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Top Golf for comment Sunday, but did not hear back.

No arrests have been made at this time.