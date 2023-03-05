San Jose

Police Investigate Shooting at Top Golf Parking Lot in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose police are trying to figure out what led to a shooting at a Top Golf parking lot Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. at the business’ parking lot, located near First Street and Anderson Alley.

Police said a woman was shot and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Hayward resident Preston Hart was in the area at the time of the shooting.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I thought it was a firecracker at first," he said. "And I looked behind me, she was grabbing her leg and limping a lot. And I saw a lot of people running inside. So, I ran inside with them too.”

San Jose 7 hours ago

Hail Sighting in San Jose

San Jose Mar 3

Man Arrested in Explosive Materials Search Tied to Damaged PG&E Transformers: SJPD

The shooter took off and police haven't been able to track that person down.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Top Golf for comment Sunday, but did not hear back.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us