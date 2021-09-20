San Jose's Proof of Vaccination Rule at City Venues Takes Effect

New proof of vaccination requirements took effect Monday in the Bay Area's biggest city as well as statewide.

For those traveling to San Jose's SAP Center to see Simone Biles and the Gold Over America tour or WWE Smackdown or Alejandro Fernandez, they will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter those events.

The city of San Jose’s proof of vaccination requirement apply to any city-owned venue that is holding an event with 50 or more people in attendance. So, in addition to the "Shark Tank," venues may include San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose Civic, San Jose Center for the Performing Arts, The Tech Interactive museum and the Children’s Discovery Museum.

The new rule also may impact events at San Jose City Hall, libraries and community centers.

According to the new ordinance, anyone 12 or older must show proof of vaccination, and there’s no option to show a negative COVID-19 test.

State rules are changing too, starting Monday. The option to show a negative test within 72 hours of an event still stands, but now the testing and vaccine proof requirement apply to any event with 1,000 people or more and outdoor events with 10,000 people or more.

"I think it’s good they’re trying to be safe, and it’s been very crowded," resident Sarena Love said in support of vaccine proof.

The statewide guidelines could change once COVID-19 cases or vaccination rates are more favorable, but, they’re in effect until at least Nov. 1.