San Mateo boot camp aims to get more women into law enforcement

Aiming to get more women into law enforcement, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office held a Woman’s Boot Camp Saturday morning in San Mateo.

Held in the Police Academy Training Center at the College of San Mateo, the event started at 9:00 a.m. with speeches from several women, including Sheriff Christina Corpus. After that, attendees joined several physical training sessions run by women in law enforcement.

75 women registered to attend the Saturday’s camp, according to the San Mateo Sheriff’s office.

Corpus, who started the boot camps in 2014, said it was a way to boost the number of women working in law enforcement locally, but it was also part of a larger initiative.

“We want to inspire more women to get into the profession of law enforcement,” Corpus said. Our organization just joined the 30 by 30, which is — we’re inspired to have 30% of our workforce in law enforcement be women by 2030. So we’re about at 15% right now, so we have a ways to go.”